Dollar-for-dollar renovation match underway for iconic Lafayette Park Theater

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- The marquee of the Lafayette Park Theater is a standout in the city's downtown.

"It was built in 1941. It is a very central part of Lafayette. The marquee lights up our downtown when illuminated. And it has always been a place of community," says Tracey Karsten Farrell, the CFO of the Park Theater Trust.

And now, the theater needs the community's help to keep it's renovation project on track. An anonymous family is donating a dollar-for-dollar match - up to $25,000. But only between now and New Year's Eve.

"When they realize that their $5 all of sudden becomes $10. Their $50 becomes $100. It goes towards this really significant, once-in-a-lifetime effort to bring a project like this to the East Bay," says Farrell.

The theater went dark in 2005 around the time when multiplex cinemas were opening in nearby cities. Then came the pandemic, which again changed viewing habits.

"The theaters actually who survived and did well, were these smaller community theaters that could pivot away from just showing movies. But could, in fact, bring in local performing artists, as well as show classic movies or whatever they could get their hands on," explains Farrell.

One goal of the project is to preserve the building for its architectural and historical contributions to the city. The renovations include adding a second screen, space for live music and weddings, and senior and youth programming. And, a rooftop terrace.

The construction fences went up this week, which is an indication the work on the set to begin on the inside. The trust bought the property for $3 million. It needs $9 million for the renovations. It has $2 million left to raise.

Planning and research has been underway since 2021. If the remaining money can be raised, the theater is set reopen in early 2026.

"Every dollar helps, every dollar counts. We are almost there. We just need to close it out and then we're open!" says Farrell.

