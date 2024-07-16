Safety of Bay Area leaders looked into amid unprecedented threats, Trump assassination attempt

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump comes at a time when public officials are facing an unprecedented number of threats. The I-Team is looking into current and past protocols that have been called into question when it comes to protecting our Bay Area congressional delegation.

Former federal agents tell ABC7 staffing shortages are part of the problem.

"The Secret Service has always had to collaborate with local state and federal agencies to perform their tasks because they just didn't have the resources," said Robert Rodriguez, a former U.S. Secret Service agent who served under three presidential administrations.

New questions are being raised about security oversights impacting elected leaders nationwide.

In the Bay Area, huge lapses in security happened when David DePape managed to seamlessly break into the home of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attack her husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer.

Documents obtained by the I-Team found no formal agreement between SFPD and the U.S. Capitol Police to monitor the property with a security detail. In the moments of the break-in, no one with the U.S. Capitol Police was monitoring the security footage of the Speaker's San Francisco home.

And that's not the only time communication has been an issue.

A report from the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs found that the U.S. Capitol Police was warned about the 'likelihood of violence' at the capitol and did not communicate the intelligence warning.

"The political discord in our nation is just horrific right now, showing the cracks in America. We need to reset and rebalance our nation," said Rodriguez, who served under Presidents Reagan, H.W. Bush, and Clinton. "We've tasked with doing more with less."

The reported staffing shortages impacting federal agencies is coming at a time of unprecedented threats. According to U.S. Capitol Police, 5,206 direct threats were made to members of Congress and staff on both sides of the aisle in 2018. That jumped in 2020, 2022, and again in 2023 with 8,008 threat-related cases being investigated.

"We've had differences in opinion in our country, and that's called a democracy," said Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi. "But it doesn't have to be violent."

"I think Americans need to recommit to being Americans, to settle our differences at the ballot box, tone down the rhetoric," said Rep. Mike Thompson.

"It's a real serious problem. I've had numerous threats," said Rep. John Garamendi. "As recently as a few weeks ago, a fellow is in jail now for threats against me and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries."

According to articles published by the U.S. Dept. of State, the political threat climate has been heavily influenced by extremist groups and disinformation.

In recent years, members of Congress have been able to use funds from their campaigns and budgets to secure home, office, and personal security.

Congressman Thompson, a leader in gun violence prevention, says part of the solution is addressing gun control.

"We need to expand background checks; I believe that every gun purchase should require a background check...Red flag laws and safe storage," said Thompson. "This is not the first time a child took a gun from a parent and used it to kill people."

U.S. Capitol Police launched a new initiative last August to add special agents to protect Congress further. The agency is also working closely with the House and Senate Sergeant at Arms to enhance security for members of Congress at their homes and at congressional events.