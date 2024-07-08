Longtime California congressman John Garamendi announces he has blood cancer

The longtime Democratic politician said he has been diagnosed with early stage Multiple Myeloma

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California Congressman John Garamendi announced on Monday he has blood cancer.

The longtime Democratic politician said he has been diagnosed with early stage Multiple Myeloma, a form of treatable blood cancer.

"Freezing abnormal bumps is standard, but a call from my doctor changed everything: "When will you be back in California? You need to come in for a series of tests," Congressman Garamendi said in a statement online.

"Like 1.9 million Americans each year, I recently received the dreaded call from my doctor informing me that I had cancer. I am thankful to have caught this early, and we are confident that I will soon be in remission," he wrote on X.

The 79-year-old congressman said he started chemo-immunotherapy at Kaiser Oncology in Sacramento.

"With early detection, excellent doctors, and the love and support of Patti, our entire family, my extraordinary staff, and congressional colleagues, I know I'll get through this while continuing to serve my constituents and advance American democracy."

MORE: Former Rep. Jackie Speier announces she's battling breast cancer

Former U.S. Representative Jackie Speier announced on Thursday that she's battling breast cancer.

He said his blood cancer treatments will last a few months, but will continue to serve his communities in a limited capacity.

"Throughout my treatments, which my doctor expects will last a few months, I will continue working on my long list of projects and goals for my constituents in Contra Costa and Solano counties. However, alongside destroying cancer cells, chemotherapy weakens natural antibodies and the immune system. My doctors have cautioned me to minimize exposure to COVID-19, flu, and other viruses, so I will limit travel to Washington and public events during the treatment process."

The news comes after longtime Bay Area Congresswoman Jackie Speier announced last week she is battling breast cancer.

Garamendi serves the 8th Congressional District in California which represents Contra Costa County and Solano County in the Bay Area which include Vallejo, Fairfield, Richmond and parts of Martinez.

"My thoughts and support are with families managing cancer or any health condition, and with the doctors, nurses, and medical personnel who offer comfort and hope. I am confident that the treatments will be effective, allowing me to continue serving impacted families and my constituents in Congress for years to come."

You can read Congressman Garamendi's full statement here: