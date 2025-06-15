Downtown SF Partnership says the pop-up performances support the local LGTBQ+ community

'Drag Me Downtown' pop-up performances every Friday in SF during Pride month

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- All month long, pop-up drag shows bring bold performances and serious sequins to downtown San Francisco.

It's all part of "Drag Me Downtown" during Pride month.

Organizers say it's boosting businesses while celebrating inclusivity.

On Friday night, San Francisco drag icon Bobby Friday dazzled the crowd with her glamorous gowns and lively lip-syncing.

Crowds got into the groove thanks to high-energy performances.

It's all part of the 3rd annual "Drag Me Downtown" drag show series for Pride month.

Friday evening's pop-up show was in front of Pabu Izakaya on California Street.

The beloved performances draw visitors from all over.

"I've lived in states like Florida and North Carolina that are not very accepting so to visiting places like California mean a lot to me," said Emma Howard from North Carolina.

Downtown SF Partnership says the pop-up performances support the local LGTBQ+ community.

The "Drag Me Downtown" event is a first for Sam and Rafael.

"It's a great way to celebrate the beginning of PRIDE month," said Rafael Aguilar. "As a gay man living in San Francisco, with the times we're living in right now, it's extremely important to celebrate Pride."

The pop-ups are also a boost to local businesses, according to organizers.

They say it's part of a continued effort to reinvigorate downtown San Francisco.

"The events we hold over on Front Street regularly boost sales by 5 to 10 times for a Friday night. And, we are hoping to do the same thing right here, right now," said Melissa Buckminster with Downtown SF Partnership.

The weekly "Drag Me Downtown" performances in June are free.

But, if you pay a $10 pre-registration fee, that money will go to support San Francisco's Transgender District.

According to organizers, it's the first-of-its-kind.

"We're so lucky to have that here in San Francisco," said Sam Alrashgad.

The next pop-up drag show will be Friday, June 20 at the institute of contemporary art on Montgomery Street.

On June 2, a "Drag Me to Front Street" Pride block party will be in one of San Francisco's entertainment zones--on front street between California and Sacramento Streets.

Expect a wild dance party after that final drag show.