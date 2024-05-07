Attempted break-in takes place at Drake's Toronto mansion day after shooting: Police

A security guard working at Drake's home in Toronto, Canada has been shot, authorities said Tuesday. Here's what we're learning about the incident.

A person was detained after allegedly attempting to break into Drake's mansion in Toronto a day after a security guard was shot while outside the residence, police said.

A person allegedly tried to break into the residence on Wednesday and was apprehended and detained by police under mental health issues, Toronto police confirmed to ABC News.

The latest incident comes after a male security guard working at the home was shot while standing outside the gate of the residence at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to Inspector Paul Krawczyk with the Toronto Police Service's Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, he said.

The security guard was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and remains hospitalized in serious condition, Krawczyk said.

Police have not confirmed whether the Canadian rapper was home at the time of the shooting, Krawczyk said. Drake's team is cooperating in the investigation, Krawczyk told reporters during a press briefing Tuesday.

"This is no different than any other investigation. It's maybe more high profile because there's more people here, but we treat it like any other incident," Krawczyk said. "We'll be using all our resources. Our teams will be doing as much as they can to investigate this."

Police have obtained some video evidence of the incident, according to Krawczyk.

The suspects remain at large. Police do not have a vehicle description or number of suspects at this time, Krawczyk said. A motive also remains unknown, he said.

Drake has been making headlines in recent weeks for an ongoing exchange of diss tracks with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar.

ABC News' Aleem Agha contributed to this report.