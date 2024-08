East Bay BART service suspended on Red Line due to equipment problem, officials say

SAN FRANCISCO -- BART train service on the Red Line between Richmond and MacArthur stations was suspended early Friday morning due to an equipment problem, transit officials said.

Around 5:15 a.m., BART said on social media Millbrae service will be provided by a shuttle train between SFO and Millbrae stations.

Meanwhile, the transit agency said the Orange line service is again running from MacArthur to Berryessa after it was also affected.