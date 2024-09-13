Former Pres. Donald Trump visits Bay Area for fundraising event ahead of November election

Former President Donald Trump was in the Bay Area for an all-important campaign fundraiser in San Mateo County.

Former President Donald Trump was in the Bay Area for an all-important campaign fundraiser in San Mateo County.

Former President Donald Trump was in the Bay Area for an all-important campaign fundraiser in San Mateo County.

Former President Donald Trump was in the Bay Area for an all-important campaign fundraiser in San Mateo County.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Fresh off his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump was in her old stomping grounds of the Bay Area for an all-important campaign fundraiser here in San Mateo County.

It was one of three events on a busy Friday, including stops in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

In San Mateo County, dozens of his supporters lined El Camino Real to make their voices heard.

In what's considered a blue state, there is still red.

"Californians are here to support Trump," Santa Cruz supporter Mike Lheureux said. "There are a lot of people in California that do believe in Trump's values, do believe in his policies and that we are here to support him."

MORE: Trump vs Harris Presidential Debate: Candidates go on attack in zinger-filled showdown

There was support heard loud and proud after Trump arrived Friday afternoon.

Unfortunately for the crowds, Trump seemed to have driven a different way to the event in Woodside, as the motorcade was not seen along the main road into town.

After the latest debate here on ABC, polls across the country are tightening up between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Here in San Mateo County, it was obvious which way the group was voting.

Woodside was once again home to an important campaign fundraiser.

MORE: Fact-checking Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's 1st presidential debate

The LA Times reports that the location is the home of Tom and Stacey Siebel -- distant relatives of Gov. Gavin Newsom's wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

This is Trump's second visit to the Bay Area this summer because politicians know this is where the election money is at. Campaign events are no stranger to Woodside.

Trump supporters hope the money earned here will make a difference in the economy of the nation should the former president be re-elected.

"We are being hoodwinked," Menlo Park supporter Andrea Hyde said. "And we are doing it at the cost of the future. Our current inflationary process has ruined our economy in three-and-a-half years."

While there was a small group of democratic supporters, things remained peaceful.

MORE: Harris proposes 2nd debate, Trump doesn't immediately commit

Barbie George with California Moms for America was happy to see this kind of political discourse.

"I just hope that we could agree to disagree respectfully, peacefully, knowledgeably," George said. "I just hope that more people get involved on either side, but in a way that's a positive, cognitive change."

The busy day for Trump will wrap up this evening with another rally, this time in Las Vegas at the World Market Center at 7 p.m.

Right now according to the Washington Post it's dead even in Nevada, as well as North Carolina.

Polls have Kamala Harris leading in 3 of the seven key states, making the Nevada rally tonight a big one.