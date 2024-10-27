Early voting centers open this weekend across Bay Area: 'Just vote'

We are a little over a week away from Election Day, and early voting centers are opening across the state, including here in the Bay Area.

Early voting centers open this weekend across Bay Area We are a little over a week away from Election Day, and early voting centers are opening across the state, including here in the Bay Area.

Early voting centers open this weekend across Bay Area We are a little over a week away from Election Day, and early voting centers are opening across the state, including here in the Bay Area.

Early voting centers open this weekend across Bay Area We are a little over a week away from Election Day, and early voting centers are opening across the state, including here in the Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are a little over a week away from Election Day, and starting this weekend, early voting centers are opening across the state, including here in the Bay Area.

San Francisco voters showed up early on Saturday in the basement of city hall to cast or drop off their ballots.

Torwan Deyein has been working overseas and missed the last election.

"I missed the last vote, so I wanted to make sure I got it, and due to COVID being overseas, my ballot didn't get in. The minimum is my responsibility to vote," he said.

RELATED: Voter guide 2024:Bay Area

The voting center in San Francisco is open this weekend and next weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..

There are lots of options.

"Even if someone's not registered to vote, they still can, they have to do so in person, they can come to city hall or go to a polling place on election day, to register and cast that ballot," said John Arntz, San Francisco Director of Elections.

Arntz says 90,000 mail-in ballots have been received in San Francisco already. He predicts voter turnout could meet or exceed 2020's presidential election of 86%.

"The presidential elections in San Francisco have been getting stronger as far as turnout is concerned," said Arntz.

MORE: San Francisco mayor election: Top candidates share vision for city, crime, homelessness with ABC7

The race for San Francisco mayor is on and the top four candidates are making their case ahead of Election Day. ABC7 News, The San Francisco Standard and Kara Swisher went 1-on-1 with them to ask the tough questions.

On the Peninsula, voters also have the option of early voting in San Mateo County. And in Marin County, voting centers will be open everyday through November 5.

"We want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to vote and it's a very important election," said Kirsten Marquette voter

Gino Molinari is new to Marin. He just registered and cast his ballot because there's too much at stake.

"I'm disappointed in the acrimony in this election, I see hatred and violence. I just hope whoever wins, it goes peacefully," said Molinari.

"Everybody has said what they've said, and most of us have made up our minds. Hopefully everyone will just vote," said Marlena Weinstein.

To find the closest voting center or ballot drop off in your county, head to the California Secretary of State's website.

MORE: CA propositions: Everything to know about measures on minimum wage, marriage equality and more

Meanwhile, San Francisco is offering a ballot pick up service for people who are homebound and hospitalized.

It's for city residents who can't travel to vote in person in the week before Election Day.

All they have to do is call (415) 554-4375 or email the Department of Elections at sfvote@sfgov.org.

Election officials say all ballots will be handled with care by workers trained to respect voter privacy.