Elephant seals return to Point Reyes National Seashore for breeding season

Elephant seals are returning to the Point Reyes National Seashore for breeding season and many folks are making the trip to see them.

Elephant seals are returning to the Point Reyes National Seashore for breeding season and many folks are making the trip to see them.

Elephant seals are returning to the Point Reyes National Seashore for breeding season and many folks are making the trip to see them.

Elephant seals are returning to the Point Reyes National Seashore for breeding season and many folks are making the trip to see them.

POINT REYES, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, a major migration is happening in Marin County. Elephant seals are returning to Drake's Beach at the Point Reyes National Seashore for breeding season and many folks are making the trip to see them from a safe distance.

The sound of mighty elephant seals re-staking their claim to Drake's Beach echoing in Point Reyes for winter breeding season, and you really have to see these creatures to believe them.

"This is incredible to get so close to them, how large they are," Ed Lamm.

Rangers say some bulls can weigh 5,000 pounds. The size of a small car. Drake's Beach is now off limits to the public but you can still view the giants from a safe distance.

"We started seeing some large bulls in December, females and pregnant moms are coming back. Right now, we estimate around 30, with more on the way," said National Park ranger, Earl Perez-Foust.

MORE: Seal pup rescued after flapping across San Rafael roadway, avoiding being hit by cars

"They're so extraordinary, comical and we were having a discussion in the car if they were ugly or not. I gather there are a couple of cows that have come in and will be giving birth any moment," said Catherine Lucas from Inverness.

Some seal pups have already been born nearby. Rangers say the elephant seal's journey to Northern California is the largest marine mammal migration on earth.

"Twice a year, these elephant seals make the migration from the Aleutian Islands in Alaska to where we are," said ranger Perez-Foust. When they get here, they're tired and looking to chill, it's been a comfortable spot for them. In years past, some of the elephant seals have staged a takeover of the beach visitor parking lot, but now there's this fence to keep everyone safe.

"Previous years when the fencing wasn't so robust, they smashed it but now we have this new fence line," said ranger Fiona O'Kelly.

The beach parking lot could close when seal pups are born on the beach, to give them space. The National Park Service says check their website before you come.