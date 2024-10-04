ESPN's College GameDay: Cal, Miami matchup leads to smack talk and rivalry at ABC7

Cal is hosting ESPN's College GameDay Saturday and it's created a Cal vs. Miami rivalry here at ABC7.

Cal is hosting ESPN's College GameDay Saturday and it's created a Cal vs. Miami rivalry here at ABC7.

Cal is hosting ESPN's College GameDay Saturday and it's created a Cal vs. Miami rivalry here at ABC7.

Cal is hosting ESPN's College GameDay Saturday and it's created a Cal vs. Miami rivalry here at ABC7.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The countdown is on! Saturday morning, Cal will host ESPN's College GameDay for the very first time ahead of a major ACC showdown against the undefeated Miami Hurricanes. The Bears take on the Hurricanes at home with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. PST.

MORE: ESPN's College GameDay makes its way to Berkeley for 1st time for Cal-Miami game

The matchup is creating a bit of a rivalry on the Midday Live anchor desk. Co-anchors Kristen Sze is a Cal alumna and Julian Glover is an alumnus of the University of Miami.

Sze and Glover invited Cal Athletic Director Jim Knowlton and Miami Athletic Director Dan Radakovich on Midday Live to talk about the match up and talk some trash, too.

Which team has the best mascot -- Oski the Bear or Sebastian the Ibis?

MORE: This Berkeley shop is baking 1,000 free donuts for ESPN's College GameDay

Which campus is more beautiful?

Which team has the best Game Day traditions?

And most importantly, what are the score predictions for the game?

Watch the video in the media player above to find out -- and see the surprise gear that Sze and Glover bring out.

VIDEO: This Berkeley shop is baking 1,000 free donuts for ESPN's College GameDay