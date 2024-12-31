EXCLUSIVE: Oakland dad murdered outside his home as OPD touts crime is down

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An Oakland family is pleading for justice after a beloved father of six was fatally shot in front of his 14-year-old son, just a day after Christmas.

Ponciano Tule Bernal, known as "Chano" to his loved ones, was a cook by trade, a passionate soccer enthusiast, and a devoted family man. He served as a role model to his children, particularly to his 14-year-old son who requested privacy, so we're not showing his face or sharing his name.

"My dad inspired me to finish school, get a nice job, and do what's best," his son said, recalling their time spent together playing soccer, going to the park, and sharing ice cream.

The tragedy unfolded on December 26 around 3 p.m. when Chano's son rode his electric scooter to pick up tacos near 11th Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. He was confronted by three individuals who stole his scooter.

When Chano learned of the robbery, he went out to look for the suspects. He eventually found them, but they followed him back to his home.

Chano stepped out of his car to confront the group and moments later, gunfire erupted. He was shot in the heart in front of his 14-year old son and brother.

"He wasn't doing anything bad," said Chano's brother, Armando Pano. "He told them, 'Don't do it!' but they shot him anyway. It all happened so fast."

Chano's death comes as Oakland police touted 2024 to be the safest year since the start of the COVID pandemic. At a press conference Monday, they highlighted a 35% reduction in murders compared to previous years. For Chano's family, those statistics don't seem right.

"We're tired of so much violence in Oakland," Pano said. "Something must be done. We'll march for justice, for the police to pay attention, for the robberies to stop. We're afraid to leave our homes," Pano said. He continued on to say how Chano's own truck, which he used to collect recyclables and earn extra money for his family, was stolen three times from their front yard.

Oakland Police Lt. Frederick Shavies told ABC7 News, "We believe we have images of the suspects responsible for the crime and are working to identify and apprehend them. Our goal is to do so next week." He added that prosecution decisions rest with the district attorney's office.

Chano's family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to return his body to Mexico. They're also hoping to raise enough funds to help other family members with flights.

As for Chano's son, he offered a heartfelt message to anyone hearing his story: "Always be careful, be aware of people, never go out alone. Always love your father, your parents."