Fairfield seeks legal options against Republic Services as trash pickup stoppage continues

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- The city of Fairfield is threatening legal action against Republic Services as the standoff between the trash collection service and the Teamsters Union enters week two.

The mayor of Fairfield confirmed to ABC7 late Tuesday night that they have sent a letter to Republic Services telling them that they have breached their contract.

They say they're moving forward with legal options to get money back to rate payers who have been without trash service.

This latest news follows similar calls by Supervisors John Gioia in Contra Costa County and David Canepa in San Mateo County.

They want Republic Services to reach an agreement with the union workers and provide rate relief to customers impacted.

Local Republic Services workers stopped picking up garbage across the Bay Area one week ago.

They're supporting a larger ongoing Teamsters Union strike in the Central Valley and on the East Coast.

Workers are asking for better wages, health care, and retirement benefits.

In the meantime, residents have been dealing with the impacts of the trash piling up.

"I see rodents, flies, everything. And last night, at midnight, I saw animal, big sized animal," Pinole resident Pearl Lee said.

The walkout is affecting more than a dozen cities in the Bay Area.

Some have opened temporary drop-off locations for Republic Services customers:

Richmond : Golden Bear Transfer Station, 1 Parr Blvd

Fremont : Recycling and Transfer Station, 41149 Boyce Rd

In Daly City : Two locations: 153 Lake Merced Blvd and 798 Niantic Ave

Half Moon Bay: Dumpster behind City Hall

You can check for a drop-off spot near you on the Republic Services website.

Late Tuesday, Teamsters said they are still meeting with Republic Services and "are still far apart in negotiations."

Republic Services said they're working towards an agreement that's beneficial to their employees and customers. In a statement, they said:

"We empathize with the community's frustration and ask for their continued patience during this Teamsters-led work stoppage. We want nothing more than to welcome our employees back to work. "

The statement continues:

"We have deployed Republic Services employees from other areas who are assisting with collections. We ask all residents to continue leaving their containers out until serviced. The most recent service information can be found here: www.republicservices.com/norcalupdates. We will continue to provide updates via text, automated phone calls and emails."