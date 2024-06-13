Fatal motorcycle crash in Livermore causes massive backup on westbound I-580, CHP says

LVIERMORE, Calif. -- A male motorcyclist died in a crash early Thursday morning on Interstate Highway 580 in Livermore, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that around 5:40 a.m., its officers learned that a motorcyclist was in a collision on westbound I-580 near North Livermore Avenue.

They learned the rider tried to get between a sedan and a semi-truck. However, he was hit and run over by the truck, the CHP said.

Due to the crash, multiple lanes of westbound I-580 near North Livermore Avenue were blocked, but have since reopened.

Motorists traveling in the area were advised to expect major delays.

There was no further information about the crash immediately available.