Florida airboat crash: Bay Area family shares terrifying moment after being ejected from boat

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- We're hearing from another Bay Area victim of a terrifying airboat crash that happened in the Florida Everglades.

Players, coaches and family members of a Pittsburg youth football team flew into the water after a collision with another airboat last week.

It was an exciting airboat tour adventure in the Florida Everglades for David Tolson and his family from Antioch on December 13. They were traveling with members of a Pittsburg youth football team.

"It started out great, the kids were happy we were all happy," said Tolson.

But moments after this video was taken.

"In the blink of an eye, tragedy struck," said Tolson.

The airboat the Tolsons were riding in collided with another, tossing passengers into the water; 16 people were hurt.

David suffered a broken arm and five broken ribs, his wife and two young sons also injured and recovering.

"I was helpless, any father would tell you that's one of the worst feelings not to be able to protect your family," Tolson added.

"We were screaming, blood everywhere," said Tolson.

Earlier this week, Alssya Windom from Antioch told us how she and her 7-year-old wound up in the water.

"There was two boats coming like this - the moment we saw it, it was too late to react. The last thing I saw was the boat, we're going to crash," said Windom.

Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the crash.

David Tolson's Florida attorney says the airboat tour company was negligent.

"This is a case of general negligence that happened on air boats, operated by the same group," said attorney Louis DeFreitas from Osborne and Francis Law Firm.

Wooten's Airboat Tours in Collier County, Florida did not respond to ABC7's request for comment, but a statement is posted on their website:

"Wooten's Everglades Airboat Tours regrets that a collision occurred involving two airboats. We immediately contacted local are emergency authorities who responded rapidly to the scene. providing care to the passengers."

Tolson says his family hopes to return home to Antioch soon.

"Shortly after Christmas we hope to return to begin our recovery process," he said.