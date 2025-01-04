His district stretches from the South Bay, to the Mid-Peninsula and coastal San Mateo County

Former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo sworn into Congress: Here's how he plans to represent Bay Area

Friday marked the first day of a new Congress. Among those sworn in - former San Jose Mayor and now Congressman Sam Liccardo.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KGO) -- Friday marked the first day of a new Congress. Among those sworn in - former San Jose Mayor and now Congressman Sam Liccardo.

On Friday afternoon, we spoke with Liccardo from his Washington, D.C. office.

"I feel enormous pride for the opportunity to be able to serve in this way," Liccardo said.

Liccardo replaces longtime Representative Anna Eshoo.

His district stretches from the South Bay, to the Mid-Peninsula and coastal San Mateo County.

When not on Capitol Hill - Liccardo will be at the same offices Eshoo had in Palo Alto and Half Moon Bay.

"Well, we're trying to build teams in two cities right now. Literally back home and in Washington D.C.," Liccardo said.

Liccardo - a Democrat - is a first term member in a minority party. He said he knows there are daunting challenges ahead working with his party and the new administration.

"We think about the cost of housing, the cost of childcare, and these are not issues that are finding their way into the legislation or floor battles. Those are the opportunities I think for young members like me to reach across the aisle, build coalitions, get things does with relatively nonpartisan steps that can actually provide real relief for families who are struggling every day," Liccardo said.

Liccardo said he plans to build a strong network of relationships so he can be the weight Silicon Valley needs in Washington, D.C.

"We're actually going to be building out a platform to be bring other members of congress out to the valley to be able to meet leaders in the community to understand for example what are the needs of the innovation economy," Liccardo said.

During his campaign, Liccardo used AI voice technology to speak to voters when he lost his voice.

"Sam, the last time I spoke with you was through the AI voice speech. So, just want to clarify this is you talking and not the AI," ABC7's Lauren Martinez jokingly asked.

"It really is. Although some people said they prefer the AI voice," Liccardo said, smiling.