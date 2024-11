City of Piedmont approves converting former gas station to EV charging station

The city of Piedmont has approved plans to turn a former Shell gas station into an electric vehicle charging station.

The city of Piedmont has approved plans to turn a former Shell gas station into an electric vehicle charging station.

The city of Piedmont has approved plans to turn a former Shell gas station into an electric vehicle charging station.

The city of Piedmont has approved plans to turn a former Shell gas station into an electric vehicle charging station.

PIEDMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- The city of Piedmont has approved plans to turn a former Shell gas station into an electric vehicle charging station.

Renderings show what the updated design could look like.

Renderings show what a new EV station in Piedmont will look like once it is completed. City of Piedmont Planning document

The station is on Wildwood Avenue, where it intersects with Grand Avenue.

MORE: Caltrain launches all-electric train service from SF to Silicon Valley

When construction is finished, there will be 14 stalls for vehicle charging, open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.