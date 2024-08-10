Longtime East Bay politician Ellen Corbett has died, reports say

SAN FRANCISCO -- East Bay Regional Parks District Board Director Ellen Corbett died peacefully on Friday, according to a press release from the Parks District.

Corbett, age 69, served as the Mayor of San Leandro from 1994 through 1998, before moving on to represent district 19 in the California State Assembly for the next six years. She later ran for the California State Senate's 10th district, serving as a state senator for eight years and as the senate majority leader for four.

"Ellen was an incredible champion of our mission and a tireless advocate for communities to have access to open space, public parks, and nature," Parks District General Manager Sabrina Landreth said.

"Her time with us was the capstone to a long, decorated, and meaningful public service career in local and state government, including serving as the majority leader of the California State Senate and the Mayor of San Leandro," Landreth said.

Corbett ran for California's District 15 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2014 but lost, before being elected to the East Bay Regional Parks District Board of Directors two years later. She served as president of the EBRPD board from January 2020 to January 2021, helping efforts to keep parks open.

"We will remember Ellen as a fearless leader for regional parks at the urban core of the Park District's jurisdiction," Landreth said. "May she rest in peace."

Corbett was also co-chair of the Measure FF effort, which passed by 85.6 percent in 2018, according to the press release.

Flags at EBRPD properties will be flown at half-mast in honor of Corbett.

San Leandro Unified School District Superintendent Michael McLaughlin said in a statement that Corbett's legacy of public service would continue to inspire the community.

"As the first woman to be elected Mayor of San Leandro, Ellen broke barriers and opened doors for future generations of leaders," McLaughlin said.

"Ellen's legacy will continue to inspire us, and we hold her family, friends, and all who knew her close in our thoughts. Her loss is felt profoundly by all of us who were inspired by her dedication and leadership," he said.

East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) General Manager Sabrina Landreth wrote on Instagram Friday:

According to EBRPD, flags at the park district's properties will be flown at half-staff in her honor.

