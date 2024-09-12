Half Moon Bay teachers to strike Thursday over wages, benefits

Teachers of Cabrillo Unified School District in Half Moon Bay will strike starting Thursday if no agreement is made for better wages and benefits.

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- School administrators in the Half Moon Bay district of Cabrillo Unified are working into the night with the teacher's union trying to reach an agreement.

The teachers say they will strike starting Thursday if no agreement is made.

"I was talking with a parent this morning and I just lost it, because it's not what we want for our students - I feel like I'm just getting to know my students, I'm connecting with them I have 4-year-old in TK," said Angeles-Hagarty, a teacher.

Instructor Annette Angeles-Hagarty of El Granada Elementary is emotional about the idea of going on strike with dozens of other teachers in less than 24 hours. She fought back tears during much of our interview as she thought about the children in her class. Wages and health benefits are front and center for her and others in the Cabrillo Unified School District.

And while the small Half Moon Bay district of seven schools is negotiating into the night right now with the union, teachers say they will strike Thursday if no agreement is made.

"I mean, it's hopeful but we've been here for two years and I just can't. I mean I hope - that's what we pray for, I put it out to my family and say please pray for us because I really want them to come to an agreement," said Angeles-Hagarty.

Those with the union say they haven't had a cost of living raise since the 2021/2022 school year. The district even voted Tuesday to pay substitutes during the strike and keep all schools and programs open.

"The fact that they are paying substitutes instead of just sitting down at the table and working it out with us is kind of like a slap in the face," said Katie Handelman who is a preschool special education teacher at Hatch Elementary.

The Cabrillo Unified School District issued a statement saying it is the teacher's union that has implemented the plan to strike saying, "It is unfortunate that we have not yet reached a settlement, despite our collaborative efforts and the District's offer, particularly in light of the District's ongoing structural financial challenges."

We spoke with the superintendent Wednesday night who tells us she and others from the district are at the table with the union working hard to get this matter solved as soon as possible. Both sides tell me they are close on these issues of wages and benefits.

The Cabrillo Unified School District issued this statement Wednesday night:

"Cabrillo Unified School District received notice from the Cabrillo Unified Teachers Association that the union intends to implement a strike beginning Thursday, September 12. It is unfortunate that we have not yet reached a settlement, despite our collaborative efforts and the District's offer, particularly in light of the District's ongoing structural financial challenges.

While a strike is disruptive for our students, families, and staff, all District schools and programs will remain open. We acknowledge the crucial role that our schools play, both as learning environments and safe spaces, and where many students depend on meal services. We remain committed to prioritizing student safety and well-being, as well as supporting families during this challenging time.

We will continue our efforts to resolve this labor issue as soon as possible. Updates will be provided to families by email and on our District website, www.cabrillo.k12.ca.us."

This letter was sent to parents in the district:

Dear Cabrillo Unified School District families,

At Cabrillo Unified School District, our foremost priority is the well-being and success of our students. We understand that the challenges of the current negotiation process may be a source of concern, but we want to reassure you that our commitment to providing a high-quality education and maintaining a supportive environment for students and their families remains unwavering. We want to keep you informed about the recent developments and how we are working diligently to address them.

On August 23, the District provided the teachers' union (Cabrillo Unified Teachers' Association) with a proposal for a 6% ongoing salary increase, which was significantly more than the state appointed neutral fact-finding panel's recommendation of 4% this past spring.

With Governing Board approval, District Administration has reallocated funds and restructured the District office to provide maximum salary increases for all of our valued staff. As a result, the District was pleased to present CUTA with this final offer, which reflected the District's best and sincerest efforts to meet a variety of concerns voiced by the union. It also reflects an ongoing commitment by the District to its valued teachers by providing an ongoing and sizable salary increase, while at the same time allowing the District to meet its legally-required financial obligations.

Despite receiving clear information detailing the current budget, to which CUTA leaders continue to have full access to such data, CUTA presented a counter-proposal for additional retroactive pay and health benefits. The District believes that adoption of this counter-proposal will significantly erode already difficult budget conditions facing the District, endangering our ability to provide quality programs and services to our students and families.

The District recently received notice from CUTA that the union intends to implement a teacher's strike beginning Thursday, September 12th. We regret that we have not yet reached a settlement, despite our collaborative efforts and the District's sizable offer, especially considering the District's ongoing structural financial challenges.

We recognize a strike is very concerning for CUSD students, families, and staff. However, we want to assure you that all District schools and programs will remain open. We acknowledge the crucial role that our schools play, both as learning environments and safe spaces where many students depend on meal services. We remain committed to prioritizing student safety and well-being, as well as supporting families during this challenging time.

Our schools will remain open as safe environments for continued learning, with breakfast and lunch services available. Students who do not attend will be marked absent. To excuse absences, parents should contact the attendance clerk, preferably by e-mail.

Friday is a minimum day, and so your school's dismissal time will continue as a minimum day.

Our District team is committed to addressing negotiations concerns through collaboration with our labor partners. We aim to find solutions that support our educators and staff while preserving an optimal learning environment for students, guided by open dialogue and mutual understanding.

For the latest information, please visit our district's Negotiations Updates Webpage Labor Negotiations - Cabrillo Unified School District We will continue to provide timely updates throughout our discussions.

We appreciate your ongoing trust and support of Cabrillo Unified School District. Together, we can ensure that our students receive the exceptional education they deserve, during these challenging times.

Warm Regards,

Amber Lee-Alva

Superintendent