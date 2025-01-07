24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Hayward BART station shut down due to possible stabbing; 2 detained

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 7:03PM
HAYWARD, Calif. -- BART's Hayward station was shut down Tuesday morning because of a possible stabbing reported there, according to a spokesperson for the transit agency.

BART initially reported the station closure at about 10 a.m. and said trains were continuing through the Hayward station without stopping.

As of 10:35 a.m., the station remained closed and two people had been detained in connection with the stabbing, BART spokesperson Chris Filippi said. No other details were immediately available.

