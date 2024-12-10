Pedestrian killed in crash on Northbound Hwy 101 in South SF, CHP says

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- A pedestrian was killed in a collision early Tuesday morning on northbound U.S. Highway 101 near San Francisco International Airport, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that around 4:45 a.m., patrol officers learned about a pedestrian getting hit by a vehicle on Highway 101 near the South Airport Boulevard off-ramp in South San Francisco.

Caltrans said that all lanes were blocked in the area, but lanes reopened around 7:20 a.m., according to the CHP.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

There were no further details immediately given about the collision.

