No injuries reported as crews respond to 3-alarm San Jose apartment fire

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose fire crews are investigating a three-alarm apartment fire early Friday.

SJFD was alerted of the fire around 5:15 a.m. in the 2500 block of Gimelli Way, which is in San Jose's Cedarville-Giannotta neighborhood.

Fire officials say there are no injuries as of 6:15 a.m.

SJFD says two units in the apartment building have major damage and two others have moderate damage, but all four are uninhabitable.

There could also be four other units that are uninhabitable due to smoke and water damage.

They do not currently know how many people are displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

