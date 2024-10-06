Bay Area synagogues prepare for anniversary of Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- As the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel fast approaches, federal agencees are warning it could fuel violence.

"We're paying attention to security needs all year long. And, of course, they're usually heightened at the high holidays. And given the anniversary of Oct. 7, even more so," said Joy Sisisky, CEO of the Jewish Community Federation and Endowment Fund, which manages community security across Northern California. "Even though there are no specific or credible threats, we're always worried about lone actors."

In a joint statement, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security said the anniversary could be a motivator for "violent extremists and hate crime perpetrators to engage in violence or threaten public safety."

Synagogues across the Bay Area are preparing, including at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

"When we have security guards, we also have folks from our community serving as ushers who are familiar faces, who are greeting people, welcoming them as much as possible," said Sinai Temple Rabbi Julie Bressler. "Just that people feel that sense of being welcomed in addition to the reality of the world we live in."

And, that reality includes planned pro-Palestinian protests across the U.S. as well as the Bay Area.

"Police and other law enforcement officials need to be on guard for this and allow peaceful expression to happen while also ensuring protestors and counter-protestors don't become so engaged that it devolves into violence," said Nico Perrino, executive vice president of the Foundation for Individual Rights & Expression.

And, while the experts say protests can be tough to predict, politics at home and rising violence in the Middle East could be factors.

"Now that you have a new war on the northern front in Lebanon, now that you have an election coming up, you're just going to have polarization ratcheted up even even further here in the United States. So, I wouldn't be surprised if you see broader protests on the streets as well as college campuses," Perrino said.

Meanwhile, Bressler is hopeful none of this will deter people from showing up for the high holidays.

"My hope, my encouragement for this season is that people give Jewish communities a try," she said. "It can be a really great chance to just breathe."