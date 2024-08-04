Former ESPN president honored with Jimmy V Spirit Award at cancer fundraising event in Napa

George Bodenheimer, former president of ESPN, honored at 27th Annual V Foundation Wine Celebration which raised more than $10M

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- "Don't give up. Don't ever give up." The enduring words of the late Jim Valvano, the legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator.

It all began with his ESPY speech in 1993. Jimmy V announcing The V Foundation for cancer research in a partnership with ESPN.

At the 27th Annual V Foundation Wine Celebration in Napa Valley on Saturday night, Jimmy V's message is still very much alive, along with his spirit.

George Bodenheimer, former president of ESPN, was honored with the Jimmy V Spirit Award.

"I'm humbled to receive this award. This Jimmy V Spirit Award. It means an awful lot to me. I love the V Foundation, and to receive this recognition, is truly, I'm honored."

The night's event pushed the foundation's fundraising total past $400 million - all going directly to game-changing cancer research.

"It's a lot of hard work for over 30 years to grow it to what it is, and all inspired by that wonderful speech that evening," said Bodenheimer.

"In Jimmy V's famous ESPY speech he said, 'don't give up, don't ever give up,' and we really haven't," said Shane Jacobson, the CEO of the V Foundation.

He says it takes a truly special person to take home the award having only handed it out a few times.

"George Bodenheimer embodies the don't ever give-up spirit, he's given his heart and he's given his soul to the V Foundation," said Jacobson.

And helping to drive up those fundraising dollars is Mike Krzyzewski, also known as "Coach K."

The legendary Duke University coach is also on the board of the V Foundation.

"Jimmy had incurable cancer, but he wanted to win eventually, so he wanted to fund researchers who would find cures for cancer and that's really the basis of the V Foundation," said Krzyzewski.

Coach K is confident Jimmy V's vision will lead to victory over cancer.

"Jimmy is a coach, was a coach, and he had a game plan. And the game plan is working, we just have to keep up with the game plan," he said.

By the end of the gala on Saturday night, they raised $10.5 million.

Here's a link to the V Foundation where you can learn about its mission as well as how you can donate.