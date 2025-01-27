Popular SoCal Japanese matcha franchise chain Junbi opens 1st Bay Area location

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- Dozens of people lined up Saturday for the grand opening of Junbi in Livermore, a popular Southern California matcha franchise. It's the first location in the Bay Area.

It sells Japanese drinks, soft serve, salmon bowls and more.

The shop had prizes for customers, and had lion dancers to celebrate the opening and welcome the upcoming Lunar New Year.

The co-owner, Denise Leung, told ABC7 News, she is grateful to bring Junbi to the Bay Area.

"My husband and I always dreamed of owning our own business. When I was laid off 3 years ago from a tech company, we decided to pursue that dream. I just can't believe the time is here. It feels so surreal! I'm so grateful everyday to have this opportunity to open Junbi."

Junbi has several locations in SoCal and Hawaii, and it is expected to open more Bay Area locations in San Francisco and Mountain View later this year.