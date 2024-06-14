Klay Thompson stops following Warriors' Instagram, removes most of team-related content

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dub Nation has its eyes on Klay Thompson as his free agency looms but one particular move has got some fans on edge.

A quick scroll shows that the Warriors shooting guard has unfollowed the team's official Instagram page and has also removed most of his Warriors-related content from his profile. Thompson is still following the G-League-affiliated Santa Cruz Warriors account and the Warriors' community foundation.

This comes as speculation continues to grow on the questionable future of the four-time NBA champion, whose record has been on the decline in the recent season.

According to ESPN, conversations for a new deal stalled between Thompson and the organization as the season began in the fall. Negotiations over an extension reportedly began last summer, but no agreement was made. Thompson made $43 million for the 2023-24 season.

In recent interviews, Coach Steve Kerr, Draymond Green and fellow "splash brother" Stephen Curry had all expressed their desire for Thompson to remain with the Warriors.

He has donned Golden State's jersey since he was originally drafted in 2011.