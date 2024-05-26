Caution urged along Russian River for Memorial Day weekend with lifeguards on duty

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, Memorial Day weekend has plenty of families headed straight for local parks and beaches. This year, the holiday is coming with a warning to be safe, especially along the Russian River.

"We love the jumpy house on the lagoon," said Melissa Schwartz from Novato.

Schwartz was spending part of her Memorial Day Weekend at Santa Rosa's Spring Lake Regional Park, where a lagoon has morphed into a summertime waterpark for kids.

"So far it's nice and relaxing, the sun's out and it's warm enough to be in the water," Schwartz said.

Trung Ly was watching his kids on the beach, while thinking about what to grill up for lunch.

"It's a pretty amazing area for the family to have a weekend cookout," Ly said.

Lifeguards are now on duty at Veteran's Memorial Beach in Healdsburg. This holiday weekend, the Russian River is running high so it's important to be safe.

"We had an influx of rain this year, water levels are a lot higher so we ask people to take precautions, don't swim if you're not comfortable swimming, if you go in the water, make sure you're wearing a life vest or come here and swim by a lifeguard," said Greg Desmond, Aquatics Director for Sonoma County Regional Parks.

Sadly, a teenager drowned on the Russian River near Forestville last month. First responders say he wasn't wearing a life vest, that protective gear is free to anyone at this beach to use for the day.

Every barbecue at the park was spoken for and fired up. Most everyone was enjoying good food and sunshine after a cold, wet winter.

"It's kind of nice being close to the water, getting out and relaxing and getting sunlight," said Matt Lyons from Healdsburg.