Sonoma Co. deputies get swept up in Russian River rescue; woman in critical condition

Two Sonoma County deputies jumped into the Russian River to save a woman but ended up getting stuck themselves.

Two Sonoma County deputies jumped into the Russian River to save a woman but ended up getting stuck themselves.

Two Sonoma County deputies jumped into the Russian River to save a woman but ended up getting stuck themselves.

Two Sonoma County deputies jumped into the Russian River to save a woman but ended up getting stuck themselves.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A woman and two Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies are recovering after being rescued from the Russian River over the weekend.

Officials say the deputies were trying to pull the woman from the cold water when they too needed rescue.

"It's one of those calls that's once in a career, you don't expect it to happen," said Jonathan Bauer from Sonoma County Fire District.

Bauer says that call came Sunday in Guerneville, on the Russian River.

"As the radio traffic picked up, we knew we had a legit rescue on our hands," Bauer added.

Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies, Sgt. Gary Lawson and Deputy Cody McCready were trying to rescue the woman from the cold river.

"Two deputies and the victim were basically clinging to a bush in the middle of the very fast-moving water," said Sonoma County Fire District Captain Jake Speigle.

Spiegle said it's not clear how the woman got into the river. The district's swift water rescue team launched their boats but minutes later they knew the rescue wouldn't be easy. First responders did not expect the victim to fight them off.

The sheriff's department says the victim was trying to push the deputies underwater when the rescue team arrived.

"At one point when the lady was fighting the deputies, she started fighting me. I got a good grip on her arm and pulled her into the boat," Bauer said.

"Rescues are difficult enough but when you have somebody who's combative, it adds a new level of complexity. My understanding at this point, she may have been intoxicated," said Sonoma County Sheriff's Spokesperson Rob Dillion.

Both deputies were in the river for about 25 minutes before they were pulled to safety.

"We were just happy to be there and help them out, hats off to those guys for jumping in and trying to save someone's life," said Speigle.

"There's a very emotional experience bringing the deputies on the boat, bringing them to safety, immediately lots of gratitude and thanks," said Bauer.

The victim is recovering in the hospital, sheriff's officials say she now faces arrest on multiple charges including assault on deputies and firefighters.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live