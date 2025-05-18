'Lilo & Stitch' star Maia Kealoha and director Dean Fleischer Camp dish on working with Stitch

What's it like working with Stitch? Star Maia Kealoha and director Dean Fleischer Camp dish on working with Stitch on "Lilo & Stitch," in theaters May 23.

For the new "Lilo & Stitch" film, its success is dependent on two stars.

One is Maia Kealoha, the young actress who plays Lilo... and the other is Stitch himself.

"Maia Kealoa was such an amazing find for our film. Maia embodies Lilo in a bunch of different ways, like she really was honestly one of the better actors I've ever worked with," said director Dean Fleischer Camp.

When asked about working with Stitch, well, that's another story.

"Working with Stitch was... Um... Um... Really fun. It was good. We had a good time I think," Camp laughed.

"He's making a lot of trouble in this movie," Kealoa said. "It was so much fun!"

At the "Moana 2" premiere last year, On The Red Carpet caught up with the young star in Hawaii, where she shared how she landed the role of Lilo!

Watch Stitch get into all sorts of trouble May 23 when "Lilo & Stitch" premieres in theaters.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Studios and this ABC station.