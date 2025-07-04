'Lilo & Stitch' star Maia Kealoha shows pride in her film hitting a big box office milestone

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- We're six weeks into the summer movie season, and the live action version of "Lilo & Stitch" has been a hit since day one. It's on the verge of hitting the billion-dollar mark at the box office!

And for the film's young star, Maia Kealoha, the movie has been a blessing.

"It was such a big honor to play her. She is such an iconic character in Hawaii, and it's just changed my life a lot because I never knew I would get this role. It's such a big thing for me and I'm so happy!" said Kealoha.

Kealoha plans to keep on acting. She just finished shooting a movie with Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista. And her time playing "Lilo" is far from over. We recently got the word, from "Stitch" himself, that a sequel is in development!

"My gosh. It was amazing!" said Kealoha.

This 8-year-old phenom exudes nothing but confidence. Maia believed in herself when we first met her at the "Moana 2" premiere in Hawaii, about six months before "Lilo & Stitch" was released. She told us she made plans at a very young age.

"Well, fun fact - when I was a little kid at 5 years old, I did this little pageant," said Kealoha.

Not long after that pageant, she won the role of "Lilo." And things have only gotten better. But as for paying attention to things like box office? Not so much.

"Every week, my mom (is), like, 'You have made $1,000!' And I'm, like, yeah!" said Kealoha.

And this little go-getter would say yes to playing "Lilo" again if the sequel does well.

Kealoha says she plans to read, surf and dance hula this summer.

Meanwhile, she hopes families return for more viewings of her summer hit!