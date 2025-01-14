LA animal shelters sending pets to Bay Area that you can adopt

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- As we continue to cover the Los Angeles fires, shelters in Southern California are running out of space and relying on shelters and volunteers across the state for help.

One of the shelters taking in pets from LA is Marin Humane.

"Sending down trained staff to LA to shelters there because their staff is absolutely overwhelmed and exhausted," said Lisa Bloch, Marin Humane director of marketing and communications.

They're transporting dogs, cats and other small animals out of LA area to free up shelter space.

Last week, The San Diego Humane Society transported 39 dogs from the Pasadena Humane Society.

A firefighter comforted a dog while also battling the growing inferno in Altadena.

Over the weekend, Marin Humane welcomed 46 animals to the Bay Area.

"If you can see all the ones that have the pink signs on them, these are all from LA County - guinea pigs, rabbits, hamsters including a couple babies that were recently born. We are glad to provide them with a soft landing," said Bloch.

And with more powerful winds on the way, the mission to get animals out of Los Angeles is ramping up.

"To take in some of the animals that were in shelters there already awaiting adoption, because if we transfer those animals to the Bay Area then the shelters in LA have space to care for the pets of evacuees," said Bloch.

Marin Humane welcomed the first group of animals, hoping Bay Area residents adopt them here.

"I mean, look at the little face. They are a lot of fun," said Bloch

This week, another group of Marin Humane staff members began the journey to Southern California.

"We are about half way there. We will make it to Pasadena in a few hours," said Michelle Teruel and Michael Skyvara as they drove to Los Angeles.

Responding to wildfires is something local shelters know too well.

"We are going to do everything we can for as long as we can," said Bloch. "This is going to be a journey for quite a while because the fires are not under control. There is going to be long term need so we anticipate we are going to send teams down and then takin in animals as needed."