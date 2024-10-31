Man accused of punching sleeping passenger on United flight from SFO: FAA

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A man is accused of randomly punching a sleeping passenger on a United Airlines flight from SFO to Virginia Monday night.

The flight took off Monday for Washington Dulles airport.

The FBI says the suspect was returning to his seat from the bathroom when he began hitting a man in the head.

Another passenger pulled him off.

Broadcastify audio from the incident has just been released: "One individual was assaulted. Other individual possibly suffering from PSTD."

The suspect was taken into custody and ordered to be temporarily detained by a judge.