Man, boy die after water rescue near Half Moon Bay, officials say

A man and a boy died after being pulled from the ocean at Cowell Ranch Beach in San Mateo County on Sunday, according to parks officials.

A man and a boy died after being pulled from the ocean at Cowell Ranch Beach in San Mateo County on Sunday, according to parks officials.

A man and a boy died after being pulled from the ocean at Cowell Ranch Beach in San Mateo County on Sunday, according to parks officials.

A man and a boy died after being pulled from the ocean at Cowell Ranch Beach in San Mateo County on Sunday, according to parks officials.

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. -- A man and a boy died after being pulled from the ocean at Cowell Ranch Beach in San Mateo County on Sunday afternoon, according to California State Parks officials.

About 3:15 p.m., State Parks public safety personnel responded to reports of a water rescue at the beach just south of Half Moon Bay.

Once there, lifeguards found the 39-year-old man and 8-year-old boy in the water and pulled them aboard a harbor patrol boat to provide medical care.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man and child hospitalized after water rescue at San Mateo Co. beach, officials say

The boy was taken by helicopter to Stanford Medical Center, where the man was also taken by ground ambulance, but both were declared dead at the hospital.

Their names weren't released and parks officials didn't say what the pair were doing prior to being discovered in distress.

Other emergency responders assisted at the scene, including Coastside Fire, United States Coast Guard, San Mateo Sheriff's Office, American Medical Response, Pillar Point Harbor Patrol, and California Highway Patrol.