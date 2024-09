Bay Area man arrested for stabbing another man at Orinda BART station, authorities say

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

ORINDA, Calif. -- A Martinez man allegedly stabbed someone at the Orinda BART station Tuesday night.

BART police said the victim suffered a wound to his upper arm at approximately 11:58 p.m. but is expected to survive.

Police arrested a 50-year-old man and took him to the Martinez Detention Facility.