Maui's entrepreneurial community is thriving: Check out Pulelehua Boutique

With direct, non-stop flights on Hawaiian Airlines from OAK to Maui, it's never been easier for Bay Area residents to connect with Maui makers.

Maui's entrepreneurial community is thriving! With direct, non-stop flights on Hawaiian Airlines from OAK to Maui, it's never been easier for Bay Area residents to connect with Maui makers.

Maui's entrepreneurial community is thriving! With direct, non-stop flights on Hawaiian Airlines from OAK to Maui, it's never been easier for Bay Area residents to connect with Maui makers.

Maui's entrepreneurial community is thriving! With direct, non-stop flights on Hawaiian Airlines from OAK to Maui, it's never been easier for Bay Area residents to connect with Maui makers.

MAUI (KGO) -- Maui's entrepreneurial community is thriving and with direct, non-stop flights on Hawaiian Airlines from OAK to Maui, it's never been easier for Bay Area residents to connect with Maui makers.

ABC7 Mornings Meteorologist Drew Tuma boarded one of these flights to make his way to the islands and it was luxury all the way with Hawaii-inspired cabin design, in-flight entertainment, and complimentary snacks and beverages, "I'm 6'3" so legroom is really important. On Hawaiian Airlines, their Extra Comfort seats, I get so much extra legroom here. It's amazing," he said.

Upon landing, Drew made his way to Pulelehua Boutique at Maui Mall Village to meet designer and owner, Gemma Alvior. Alvior grew up in Fairfield, CA and moved to Maui where she launched her clothing brand in 2018. She said she was inspired to be a designer after dancing hula in the Merrie Monarch Festival.

"There's a story behind all the designs. Each island, we have our own flower and our own color," said Alvior.

There's something for every member of the family at Pulelehua Boutique and that's because Alvior said Aloha always starts within the family. Alvior's older daughter recently welcomed her first child, so they launched onesies to honor that milestone, while Alvior's younger daughter has her own bathing suit line in the store, "The Puakenikeni, which is a flower this is her favorite flower so she wanted to launch her bathing suits in the Puakenikeni design."

The boutique is the Maui designer's first brick-and-mortar store and she said the support from the community and visitors is heartwarming, "I want you to feel that it's refreshing, inviting, and it's local. It's a local style that we local people wear."

If you're interested in heading to Maui and visiting Pulelehua Boutique, Hawaiian Airlines is the way to go. Now in its 95th year of service, it's Hawaii's longest serving airline, with nonstop flights from Oakland to Kahului on the island of Maui as well as Lhue, Kauai and Honolulu, Oahu.

You can follow Gemma on Instagram here.

Learn more about flying San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport and Hawaiian Airlines.