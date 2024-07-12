Bay Area man convicted of stealing Guy Fieri's Lamborghini granted parole

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Marin County man convicted of a 2012 drive-by shooting and stealing celebrity chef Guy Fieri's Lamborghini could soon be out of prison on parole.

According to our partners at the SF Standard, a state Parole Board granted Max Wade's release on good behavior and after he was assessed as a "moderate-low" risk.

Wade was granted parole despite strong objections from the Marin County District Attorney's Office.

RELATED: See video of Max Wade stealing Guy Fieri's Lambo

The ABC7 News I-Team has an exclusive look at surveillance video and crime scene photos that sent 19-year-old Max Wade to jail.

He was originally sentenced to 21 years to life in prison for attempted murder of a romantic rival and for grand theft. But that sentence was reduced, making him eligible for parole this year.

The board's decision is subject to review for up to 120 days.

Wade was 16 years old when he repelled into a San Francisco dealership and stole the celebrity chef's Lamborghini.

A year later, Wade was finally caught when he pulled off a drive-by shooting in Mill Valley, trying to scare off the teen who was dating a girl he liked.