Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg displays 7-foot-tall sculpture of wife, Priscilla Chan

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is showing his love for his wife in turquoise and chrome.
He posted a photo on Instagram showing the seven-foot-tall sculpture he had created in the likeness of his wife, Priscilla Chan.
"Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife," Zuckerberg wrote.
The sculpture is placed in the couple's backyard garden.