Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg displays 7-foot-tall sculpture of wife, Priscilla Chan

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is showing his love for his wife in turquoise and chrome.

He posted a photo on Instagram showing the seven-foot-tall sculpture he had created in the likeness of his wife, Priscilla Chan.

Dr. Priscilla Chan is Co-founder and CEO of Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative. She co-founded the philanthropy with her husband, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in 2015, to build a better world for their first child, daughter Max.

"Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife," Zuckerberg wrote.

The sculpture is placed in the couple's backyard garden.