Aptos neighborhood pushes back against proposed release of convicted rapist

APTOS, Calif. -- A town in Santa Cruz County may soon be a convicted kidnapper and sexually violent predator's new home if a judge agrees that he be placed there.

Michael Thomas Cheek was recommended by officials from Liberty Healthcare and the California Department of State Hospitals to be placed in the unincorporated town of Aptos, prosecutors said in a statement Thursday. Liberty Healthcare runs the state's conditional release program for declared sexually violent predators.

The Santa Cruz County District Attorney's Office said that a hearing is scheduled to determine if the convict's placement is appropriate. It will take place Oct. 18 in Department 6 of Santa Cruz County Superior Court.

"While the Court has ordered that no public comment will be taken at the hearing, the public is invited to attend," the District Attorney's Office said.

If the judge agrees with the state hospital officials' recommendation, Cheek will be placed at 204 Forest Drive in Aptos, according to prosecutors.

Cheek was convicted of kidnapping, rape and forcible oral copulation in 1980. Shortly after he was sentenced and his prison term began, he escaped from his jail cell in Contra Costa County and raped a 15-year-old child in Lake County. Cheek was then sentenced to more time in prison, prosecutors said.

The District Attorney's Office in 1997 had Cheek declared as a sexually violent predator under the state's Sexually Violent Predator Act. He was also sent to sex offender treatment.

On Cheek's placement, public comments can be sent via email to criminalinfo@santacruzcourt.org or via mail to Superior Court at 701 Ocean St. in Santa Cruz. All comments must be submitted by Sept. 24.