Moraga residents concerned for limited roads in case of wildfire evacuation

Moraga residents are raising concerns for limited roads in their city, in case of a wildfire evacuation.

Moraga residents are raising concerns for limited roads in their city, in case of a wildfire evacuation.

Moraga residents are raising concerns for limited roads in their city, in case of a wildfire evacuation.

Moraga residents are raising concerns for limited roads in their city, in case of a wildfire evacuation.

MORAGA, Calif. (KGO) -- If there is a wildfire in the Town of Moraga, which is surrounded by hills, can residents make it out?

Especially given the limited number of the mostly small, two-lane roads.

That's raising concerns for community activists who believe the town isn't ready for a wildfire or natural disaster. But Moraga officials disagree and point to the solid plans that are in place.

Watch the video in the media player above for the full story.