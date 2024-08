Mountain lion seen in Millbrae neighborhood, sheriff's office says

MILLBRAE, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is warning residents after a sighting of a mountain lion in Millbrae on Saturday.

The mountain lion was seen in the 300 block of Vallejo Drive in an open space along Interstate 280.

The sheriff's office said no injuries or incidents have been reported.

Residents are asked to use caution and call 911 if they see the cougar.