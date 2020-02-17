What to do if you come face-to-face with a mountain lion

RELATED: 6-year-old girl attacked by mountain lion while walking trail in Santa Clara County
The UC Berkeley Police Department says that if you encounter one, the first thing you should do is try to avoid approaching the wild cat -- especially if it's feeding or with its young.
Most mountain lions will try to avoid confrontation, so give them a way to escape. Stay where you are and do not run.
