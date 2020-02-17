mountain lion sighting

What to do if you come face-to-face with a mountain lion

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Mountain lions have been spotted in several parts of the Bay Area.

RELATED: 6-year-old girl attacked by mountain lion while walking trail in Santa Clara County

The UC Berkeley Police Department says that if you encounter one, the first thing you should do is try to avoid approaching the wild cat -- especially if it's feeding or with its young.

Most mountain lions will try to avoid confrontation, so give them a way to escape. Stay where you are and do not run.

RELATED: Sequoia National Park hikers capture terrifying encounter with mountain lion

Watch the video in the player above for more tips from the UC Berkeley Police Department on what to do if you come face-to-face with one.

VIDEO: Mountain Lion caught on camera on Hillsborough porch
Nature met the suburbs in Hillsborough when a mountain lion dragged a deer off a porch after the owners said it was eating their potted flowers.

