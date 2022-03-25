mountain lion sighting

Mountain lion runs past shocked onlookers outside SoCal brewery: video

IRVINE, Calif. (KGO) -- A mountain lion is now back in the wild in Southern California after some scary moments at a shopping center in Irvine.

Video shows the big cat running right past shocked onlookers Tuesday at a brewery not far from the Irvine Spectrum.

Animal control officers were right behind it.

The mountain lion then ran into a building with an open door.

A veterinarian was able to tranquilize it.

The mountain lion was evaluated, tagged, and released back into the wild Thursday.

