Mountain lion runs past shocked onlookers outside SoCal brewery: video

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11677711" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A mountain lion that caused a big stir at an Irvine shopping plaza is now back in the wild.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11489109" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Doorbell video shows one mountain lion dragging the other down Hastings Road in Belmont around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

IRVINE, Calif. (KGO) -- A mountain lion is now back in the wild in Southern California after some scary moments at a shopping center in Irvine.Video shows the big cat running right past shocked onlookers Tuesday at a brewery not far from the Irvine Spectrum.Animal control officers were right behind it.The mountain lion then ran into a building with an open door.A veterinarian was able to tranquilize it.The mountain lion was evaluated, tagged, and released back into the wild Thursday.