Mountain lion runs past shocked onlookers outside SoCal brewery: video

Video shows the big cat running right past shocked onlookers Tuesday at a brewery not far from the Irvine Spectrum.
Animal control officers were right behind it.
The mountain lion then ran into a building with an open door.
A veterinarian was able to tranquilize it.
The mountain lion was evaluated, tagged, and released back into the wild Thursday.
