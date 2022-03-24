mountain lion sighting

Mountain lion released to the wild after causing stir at Irvine shopping plaza

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Mountain lion released after chaotic scene at an Irvine shopping plaza

IRVINE, Calif. -- A mountain lion that caused a big stir at an Irvine shopping center is now back in the wild.

The big cat was released in a canyon Wednesday and happily took off running.

READ MORE: Mountain lion tranquilized after entering business at Irvine shopping plaza: Video
EMBED More News Videos

A mountain lion was tranquilized after entering a business at a shopping plaza in Irvine.



On Tuesday, he was sedated and taken to Serrano Animal and Bird Hospital to be evaluated and treated.

"We are not lion, we had a purr-ty scary situation on our paws today," the Irvine Police Department said in a statement Tuesday. "IPD received reports of a mountain lion in the area of Sand Canyon and Irvine Center Drive. As our claw-enforcement officers arrived, the lion ran towards the shopping center nearly causing a fur-enzy as it is uncommon for a mountain lion to be seen in Irvine.

"Thankfully our officers are not scaredy cats and purr-sued the big kitty into a business area. We backed off and gave the two-year-old male some space while we gathered more resources."

Vets say the mountain lion is a healthy two-year-old male, which is usually the age they leave their mother and set out on their own.

RELATED: Cow leads animal control officers on chase after wandering onto 210 Freeway in Lake View Terrace
EMBED More News Videos

A wayward cow was captured in Lake View Terrace after wandering onto the 210 Freeway and later leading animal control officers on a chase on surface streets.



In this case, he was likely looking for his own space and took a wrong turn into the business area.

"I've been doing this for way over 30 years and I've never had this opportunity to help out and do something in such a unique situation," Dr. Scott Weldy of Serrano Animal and Bird Hospital said. "So, it was a lot of fun and everything went smooth."

The big cat has now been tagged and given a collar so he can be tracked.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsirvineorange countymountain lion sightingwild animalsanimal newsveterinariananimals
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTING
Mountain lion caught on camera strolling through Vallejo yard
Wealthy Bay Area town accepts new housing after lawsuit threat
Woodside says mountain lions prevent building of affordable housing
Doorbell cam, audio captures deadly mountain lion fight in Belmont
TOP STORIES
Volunteer pianist graces South Bay hospital with sweet melodies
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Shooting victim identified as 20-year-old Lafayette resident
Suspect arrested in 1993 San Carlos cold case murder
Sonoma, Mendocino, part of Napa counties near 'Extreme Drought'
Trump sues Hillary Clinton, DNC over Russia collusion allegation
Herschel Walker, Dr. Oz removed from Pres. Biden's sports council
Show More
Port Neches school faces backlash following Disney performance
Ukrainians claim to have destroyed large Russian warship in Berdyansk
Gov. Newsom proposes $400 rebate for all CA car owners
Warriors' Andre Iguodala discusses new podcast 'Point Forward'
'Live' preps for 'After Oscars Show' that has become annual tradition
More TOP STORIES News