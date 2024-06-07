Mountain lion sightings in 2 San Jose neighborhoods

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A mountain lion -- or maybe more than one -- is roaming San Jose streets and parks.

On Thursday afternoon, the city of San Jose said a mountain lion was spotted near Kelley Park.

San Jose resident Luz Gonzalez said she comes regularly with her dogs.

"I'm shocked, I'm a little bit shocked, and now I'm so glad I keep these guys on a leash because I really wouldn't know what to do. I don't have a coat to make myself bigger," Gonzalez said.

The news comes less than 24 hours after San Jose police said they responded to several sightings around Ella Drive and War Admiral Way in south San Jose.

A resident shared these photos with us. But the city has not confirmed this is the cat they're looking for.

Police say callers reported seeing the mountain lion walking into yards.

San Jose resident Maria Garcia said she'll be on alert now when she walks through Kelley Park.

We posed the question - what should you do if you see one?

"Gosh I don't know, run maybe," Garcia said.

We went over the do's and don'ts.

San Jose resident Jose Moreno had the right idea.

"We make a noise and -- don't run," Moreno said, laughing.

Experts suggest you back away slowly, stand tall, make a noise, and do not turn your back away.

"I have these guys and they probably would bark is what they would do, so that might work to my advantage," Gonzalez said.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says mountain lions typically pose little threat to humans. They suggest don't be out too late at night or too early in the morning.

"Yeah it's good to know what's happening in your backyard," Gonzalez said.

