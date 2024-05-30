Large mountain lion spotted climbing wall at California home

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. -- It was both a beautiful and frightening sight for a California couple: a massive mountain lion visiting their backyard.

Peggy McClintick and Sally Tuchman have seen possums and other small creatures at their Agoura Hills home, but nothing the size of the big cat they spotted casually scaling their back wall.

"I was 50% 'This is the most beautiful animal I've ever seen in my life' and 50% terrified," McClintick said.

They couldn't believe their eyes when they received a notification on their phone and saw the footage.

"Was shocked at what I saw, immediately woke Sally up, completely freaking out," McClintick said. "And then we were both freaking out about how close it was to our house, our yard we walk in every day with our dog.

In the video, the mountain lion sniffs around a little, then stretches and hops agilely onto their wall.

The sighting of the large cat - who doesn't appear to be tagged - comes as crews are making major progress on a wildlife crossing over the 101 highway not far from their home. It's expected to be completed next year.