VIDEO: Doorbell camera, audio captures deadly mountain lion fight in Belmont neighborhood

BELMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- State wildlife experts say a mountain lion that killed another big cat in a Belmont neighborhood overnight isn't a threat to public safety.

Doorbell video shows one cat dragging the other down Hastings Road around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

A neighbor actually called police two hours earlier, after hearing the cats fighting.

Experts with The Department of Fish and Wildlife say the cat killed in this incident was a female, and believe the aggressor was a male.

"We don't know what motivated these lions to get into a fight, it's not extremely unusual, but it is unusual and it is noteworthy that it happened in a somewhat residential area," Ken Peglia said.

A close encounter with a mountain lion was caught on camera in Scotts Valley on Tuesday night.



This is the latest mountain lion incident on the Peninsula, and Belmont specifically.

Last August, a lion was spotted walking across a driveway on Mezes Avenue -- a mile and a half from today's location.

And just last week, we reported a sighting in a Daly City backyard.

