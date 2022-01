VIDEO: Doorbell camera, audio captures deadly mountain lion fight in Belmont neighborhood

EMBED >More News Videos A close encounter with a mountain lion was caught on camera in Scotts Valley on Tuesday night.

BELMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- State wildlife experts say a mountain lion that killed another big cat in a Belmont neighborhood overnight isn't a threat to public safety.Doorbell video shows one cat dragging the other down Hastings Road around 4 a.m. Wednesday.A neighbor actually called police two hours earlier, after hearing the cats fighting.Experts with The Department of Fish and Wildlife say the cat killed in this incident was a female, and believe the aggressor was a male."We don't know what motivated these lions to get into a fight, it's not extremely unusual, but it is unusual and it is noteworthy that it happened in a somewhat residential area," Ken Peglia said.This is the latest mountain lion incident on the Peninsula, and Belmont specifically.Last August, a lion was spotted walking across a driveway on Mezes Avenue -- a mile and a half from today's location.And just last week, we reported a sighting in a Daly City backyard