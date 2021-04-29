mountain lion sighting

VIDEO: Mountain lion stares through window into Scotts Valley home

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A close encounter with a mountain lion was caught on camera in Scotts Valley on Tuesday night.

Video captured by Danielle Glaser shows the big cat standing on the deck of a family's home near Glen Canyon Road, staring through their window.

It appears the mountain lion is watching their TV, but Glaser says it was really looking at the family cat lying in front of their wood stove.

