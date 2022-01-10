Police warn residents after mountain lion spotted in Daly City neighborhood

RELATED: What to do if you come face-to-face with a mountain lion
Both police and California Department of Fish and Wildlife staffers are on scene in the area, near Westmoor and Baldwin avenues, police said in a news release shortly after 1 p.m.
No other information about the sighting was immediately available.
**Mountain Lion Sighting**— Daly City Police (@DalyCityPD) January 10, 2022
Daly City Police Officers and Department of Fish and Wildlife are on scene in the area of Westmore Avenue and Baldwin Avenue. We do not have photos. Use caution leaving your house.
We will keep you updated as we receive more information.
VIDEO: Mountain lion stares through window into Scotts Valley home