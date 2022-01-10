Police warn residents after mountain lion spotted in Daly City neighborhood

**Mountain Lion Sighting**

Daly City Police Officers and Department of Fish and Wildlife are on scene in the area of Westmore Avenue and Baldwin Avenue. We do not have photos. Use caution leaving your house.

We will keep you updated as we receive more information. — Daly City Police (@DalyCityPD) January 10, 2022

A close encounter with a mountain lion was caught on camera in Scotts Valley on Tuesday night.

DALY CITY, Calif. -- A mountain lion sighting in Daly City on Monday afternoon prompted police to warn residents in a neighborhood near Westmoor Park to use caution when leaving their homes.Both police and California Department of Fish and Wildlife staffers are on scene in the area, near Westmoor and Baldwin avenues, police said in a news release shortly after 1 p.m.No other information about the sighting was immediately available.