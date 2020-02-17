6-year-old girl attacked by mountain lion while walking trail in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A six-year-old girl was attacked by a mountain lion Sunday in the Rancho San Antonio County Park and Open Space Preserve.The incident happened around 10 am while the child was walking on a trail about two miles from the main parking lot, park officials said."The animal, suspected to be a mountain lion, was scared away by adults who were with the child," they said.The girl was reportedly walking with two other children. An adult who was with them rescued her by punching the animal in the ribs.AMidpeninsula Regional Open Space District ranger treated the child at the scene for minor injuries.She was then released into the care of his or her parents.The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department also responded.The park and preserve are closed until further notice.