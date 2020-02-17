6-year-old girl attacked by mountain lion while walking trail in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A six-year-old girl was attacked by a mountain lion Sunday in the Rancho San Antonio County Park and Open Space Preserve.
The incident happened around 10 am while the child was walking on a trail about two miles from the main parking lot, park officials said.
"The animal, suspected to be a mountain lion, was scared away by adults who were with the child," they said.
The girl was reportedly walking with two other children. An adult who was with them rescued her by punching the animal in the ribs.
AMidpeninsula Regional Open Space District ranger treated the child at the scene for minor injuries.
She was then released into the care of his or her parents.
The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department also responded.
The park and preserve are closed until further notice.
Here is the full statement from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife Services:
"California Department of Fish and Wildlife officers, with assistance from Midpen rangers, are investigating the incident and attempting to locate and positively identify the animal. Rancho San Antonio County Park and Open Space Preserve is closed until further notice, and will reopen when the investigation is finished and Midpen determines it is safe to do so.
Midpen works closely with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to minimize conflicts between wildlife and people. When an encounter happens and the animal can be located and positively identified, CDFW determines what action to take.
Mountain lionslive throughout the Santa Cruz Mountains region and generally are not a threat to people. Most avoid areas of human activity and are easily scared off by loud noises. Seeing a mountain lion is rare and an encounter like this is very unusual.
Visitors to parks and open space should remain vigilant when outdoors in mountain lion territory. If you see a mountain lion in Midpen preserves, remain calm, make yourself large and loud and slowly back away. Never turn your back or run. Report sighting to Midpen rangers at 650-691-2165."
