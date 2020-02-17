mountain lion sighting

What to do if you come face-to-face with a mountain lion

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Mountain lions have been spotted in several parts of the Bay Area.

RELATED: 6-year-old girl attacked by mountain lion while walking trail in Santa Clara County

The UC Berkeley Police Department says that if you encounter one, the first thing you should do is try to avoid approaching the wild cat -- especially if it's feeding or with its young.

Most mountain lions will try to avoid confrontation, so give them a way to escape. Stay where you are and do not run.

RELATED: Sequoia National Park hikers capture terrifying encounter with mountain lion

Watch the video in the player above for more tips from the UC Berkeley Police Department on what to do if you come face-to-face with one.

VIDEO: Mountain Lion caught on camera on Hillsborough porch
EMBED More News Videos

Nature met the suburbs in Hillsborough when a mountain lion dragged a deer off a porch after the owners said it was eating their potted flowers.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsberkeleymountain lion sightingsafetyanimal newshikinganimal attackanimalsabc7 originals
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
6-year-old girl attacked by mountain lion in Santa Clara County
VIDEO: Mountain Lion caught on camera on Hillsborough porch
California hikers capture terrifying encounter with mountain lion on video
MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTING
6-year-old girl attacked by mountain lion in Santa Clara County
Mountain lion killed after attacking boy in Orange County park
Mountain lion killed after attacking boy in Orange County park
Mountain lion killed after attacking boy in Orange County park
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus evacuees flown to Travis Air Force Base
Why climate change matters in Democratic Primary
6-year-old girl attacked by mountain lion in Santa Clara County
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
Search expands for missing couple in Marin County
Coronavirus: 300 US cruise passengers quarantined in CA, TX
Ahead of Nevada caucuses, Dem candidates focus on Bloomberg
Show More
AccuWeather forecast:Touch of spring all week
WATCH IN 60: New coronavirus evacuees at Travis AFB, 'The Matrix 4' films in SF
'American Idol' auditions: SF contestant amazes judges
Well-known sex therapist murdered, ex-boyfriend arrested
NBA All-Star weekend was about honoring Kobe Bryant
More TOP STORIES News