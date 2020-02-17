What to do if you come face-to-face with a mountain lion

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=1657178" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nature met the suburbs in Hillsborough when a mountain lion dragged a deer off a porch after the owners said it was eating their potted flowers.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Mountain lions have been spotted in several parts of the Bay Area.The UC Berkeley Police Department says that if you encounter one, the first thing you should do is try to avoid approaching the wild cat -- especially if it's feeding or with its young.Most mountain lions will try to avoid confrontation, so give them a way to escape. Stay where you are and do not run.Watch the video in the player above for more tips from the UC Berkeley Police Department on what to do if you come face-to-face with one.