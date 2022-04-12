mountain lion sighting

Video shows pair of mountain lions stroll through San Mateo neighborhood

2 mountain lions stroll through San Mateo neighborhood: VIDEO

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- A pair of mountain lions seem to have grown fond of a San Mateo neighborhood and police are warning residents to remain alert.

The lions have made at least three appearances on Kingridge Drive, a residential neighborhood in the southwestern part of the city, according to police.

Police posted video of the mountain lions Monday on Twitter, offering some tips.

VIDEO: Mountain lion runs past shocked onlookers outside SoCal brewery
A mountain lion is now back in the wild in Southern California after some scary moments at a shopping center in Irvine.



They said people should be aware of their surroundings, watch out for pets and children, avoid feeding deer and refrain from approaching the big cats if spotted in any area.

The City of San Mateo also tweeted an alert, saying as the weather gets warmer, "we'll see more of our local wildlife taking chances closer to humans."



