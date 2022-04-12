Video shows pair of mountain lions stroll through San Mateo neighborhood

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11680621" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A mountain lion is now back in the wild in Southern California after some scary moments at a shopping center in Irvine.

A pair of mountain lions are making repeat appearances on Kingridge Dr. this week (at least 3 that we know of). Watch out for small pets and children, avoid feeding deer, and never approach a mountain lion. To learn more about these furry creatures visit https://t.co/aEmSGwjKbI. pic.twitter.com/Vy63cPExRH — San Mateo PD (@SanMateoPD) April 11, 2022

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- A pair of mountain lions seem to have grown fond of a San Mateo neighborhood and police are warning residents to remain alert.The lions have made at least three appearances on Kingridge Drive, a residential neighborhood in the southwestern part of the city, according to police.Police posted video of the mountain lions Monday on Twitter, offering some tips.They said people should be aware of their surroundings, watch out for pets and children, avoid feeding deer and refrain from approaching the big cats if spotted in any area.The City of San Mateo also tweeted an alert, saying as the weather gets warmer, "we'll see more of our local wildlife taking chances closer to humans."